The bullring will open its doors after the restoration works on March 19, 2024 with a bullfight in which the right-hander from Lorca, Paco Ureña, will fight. The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, confirmed it yesterday to LA TRUTH, who assured that it will be impossible for the arena to be prepared to celebrate festivities at the September fair. He said that the rehabilitation works of the nineteenth-century building, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), are expected to conclude at the end of October and that, during the winter, the area for the bullfighting museum will be enabled, which will include the chapel and the infirmary. historical with the old utensils, and the premises of the Bullfighting Club and the Pepín Jiménez peña. The administrative concession for the operation of the hospitality establishments that surround the ring of the bullring will also go out to tender, so that they are in operation coinciding with the reopening.

In the days prior to the bullfight, which will be organized by the City Council with the collaboration of the bullfighting clubs, open days and themed visits will be held so that citizens can learn about the result of the restoration, announced Gil, who added that they will also prepare a “big concert” for weeks later.

According to the mayor, the complete poster with the other two right-handers who will accompany Ureña in the bullfight has not yet been decided, but his presence is “indisputable.” The bullfighter from Lorca, a great defender of the recovery of the Sutullena arena, is located in the highest positions of the ladder. Gil said he hoped that the bulls that are fought on the afternoon of March 19 are from the Miura ranch, as happened at the inauguration in 1892, at the reopening in 1944 and at the centenary in 1992. He announced that he himself, great fan of the world of bullfighting, he will preside over the first celebration as mayor of Lorca.

The bullring was acquired by the City Council during the term of Fulgencio Gil in 2018 for 1.3 million euros and the works to repair the serious structural damage caused by the 2011 earthquakes began in May 2020 with a regional budget of 1 8 million euros. They were paralyzed months later due to the poor condition of the power lines, which made it necessary to reconsider the project to eliminate the stands and build a new one. The changes raised the budget by 376,000 euros, which the Consistory assumed. After the restoration, the capacity will be reduced by half, it will go from 9,000 seats to 4,500 to adapt to the regulations for public shows.

The objective is for the arena to become a “cultural, bullfighting and gastronomic shock”. It will be a “totally different” concept than usual, all spaces will be visitable with the main objective of creating bullfighting fans.