Hatta and Wadi Hub Resorts by Dubai Holding announced yesterday: announced the launch of the Hatta Festival 2023 between the 15th of December and the second of next January, allowing visitors of all ages to enjoy a range of adventure, entertainment and camping experiences, in the atmosphere of “Hatta Wadi Hub” to celebrate the winter holiday season.

He revealed the fireworks displays that will light up the sky of Hatta at eight in the evening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting from December 15, until the big show on New Year’s Eve at 11:59 at night to celebrate the New Year.

Hatta Resorts offers camping offers throughout the week, where you can enjoy the beauty of Hatta’s nature, and families also have the opportunity to try a number of exciting activities, starting from archery and axe throwing, to sliding tracks, a giant swing, and a climbing wall.

Hatta Wadi Hub offers many family activities and live performances, including playing the oud, qanun and other Arabic musical instruments, in addition to Gulf and Middle Eastern singing performances, as well as traditional performances presented by artists residing in Hatta.

The “Hatta Winter” guide monitors the most important events

Brand Dubai announced the launch of a new interactive guide entitled “Winter in Hatta”, inviting residents and visitors to explore the diversity, natural attractions and entertainment offerings of the Hatta area.

The launch of the guide comes within the festival’s schedule of activities, which began yesterday and continues until December 31, to shed light on the various events and activities of the “Hatta Festival,” while presenting a wide list of recreational, sporting, and other activities and events that can be done during a visit to Hatta to explore the region, and shed light on The unique places, activities and attractions that make Dubai one of the most visited destinations in the world.

Brand Dubai Director, Shaima Al Suwaidi, said: “The guide is a comprehensive collection that provides a curated list of accommodation options, restaurants and cafes, and a group of attractive activities that provide an unforgettable winter trip for families and individuals.”

Al Suwaidi added: “The guide allows visitors to choose their next destination in Hatta, whether it is the new (Lake Lim) activities that opened its doors to visitors with the launch of the festival, as the lake forms a focal point for workshops, events and festival activities, in addition to other areas that also host community events. And competitions and cultural and heritage activities.”

Al Suwaidi continued: “A group of emerging and distinguished projects from members of the (Proudly from Dubai) campaign, affiliated with (Brand Dubai), will participate in the festival activities, to showcase the success stories of a group of elite projects that were launched from Dubai and have distinguished themselves in the field of food, beverages and products.” .

The “Proudly from Dubai Market” area includes more than 30 emerging projects, including more than 15 projects dedicated to the people of the Hatta region in cooperation with the Community Development Authority. Through the guide, Brand Dubai seeks to enhance the position of Hatta as a major tourist destination that attracts visitors from all over the world. The guide, which comes within the framework of a series of interactive guides issued by Brand Dubai on an ongoing basis to shed light on specific events and occasions in Dubai, monitors events and activities. Entertainment, cultural and heritage events, including community events, accommodations, restaurants and luxury cafes in the Hatta area. It also offers visitors to Hatta the opportunity to explore a variety of distinctive stores and cafes that participate in the festival as part of the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative of (Brand Dubai), which also displays Unique culinary concepts and innovative products at Hatta Festival.

The guide also includes a wide range of activities organized by various entities in Dubai in the Hatta area, with the support of the Supreme Committee for Supervising the Development of Hatta, headed by the Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life, Mattar Al Tayer, where the Department of Economy and Tourism organizes a wide range of community events, In addition to a group of events organized by the Culture Authority and Dubai Municipality, where the cooperation of national institutions contributes to enhancing the position of the Hatta region in proportion to its historical value and the natural and archaeological sites it contains, as it is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in Dubai.

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to the Hatta Festival, which is open seven days a week from 3 pm to 9 pm, and on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 10 am to 10 pm, to participate in heritage competitions in the main theater of the festival in cooperation with Dubai Media and the Hamdan Centre. Bin Mohammed to revive the heritage, in addition to a group of traditional musical performances, enchanting light shows, and enjoying the most delicious Emirati cuisine among the mountains of Hatta and its historical and archaeological landmarks. Among the most important of these restaurants and cafes supported by the Department of Economy and Tourism are Saddle, Homebakery, and the GOAT Restaurant, which will be presented to visitors of “Wadi Hub.” New experiences dedicated to them throughout the festival days, in addition to the Salt restaurant located in Lime Lake, which is participating in the festival as part of the Proudly From Dubai campaign, in cooperation with Chevrolet.

The festival will also witness the illumination of Hatta Fort throughout the festival days to welcome visitors to the region, in addition to the festive atmosphere throughout the event with its first session.

On December 30th, a parade including a classic car will begin from Dubai to the festival site in Hatta, in addition to a motorcycle rally in which a large group of riders will participate. They will set off from Dubai on their bikes to Hatta to participate in the first edition of the festival on December 29th, in addition to A cycling rally will be organized on December 24th.

Children will have their share of activities designed specifically for them, as the festival will include “art workshops” for children, which is one of the interactive activities at “Shatana in Hatta”, which will also include an educational exploratory experience with the opportunity to wander around the festival to learn about its content.

The activities that will be included in the festival will vary and include two ice and marble skating rinks, two padel and tennis courts, and workshops to teach how to practice this sport, in addition to the Hatta Heritage Nights activities and the activities of the Hatta Heritage Village, to enhance the public’s relationship with heritage and increase their knowledge of the details of the Hatta region, its historical and cultural potential, and what it possesses. One of the elements that contribute to enhancing its position on the tourist map. During the “Hatta Cultural Nights”, the audience will be treated to a variety of distinctive folkloric and artistic performances, presented by local popular and musical bands, in addition to Nabati poetry evenings performed by a group of Emirati poets.

The program also includes a unique collection of creativity from productive families and young talents, as well as artistic works that reflect the creativity of people of determination.

Honey Festival

Visitors to the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, from December 27 to 31, will enjoy tasting the finest types of local honey for which the Hatta region is famous, by visiting the “Hatta Honey Festival,” as it is one of the most prominent events aimed at supporting local economic activities in the region. The event represents an exemplary opportunity to exchange experiences and successful experiences in the field of honey production, highlighting the latest methods that enhance its quality, as well as displaying various types of Hatta apiary products and promoting them in a way that supports their economic return.

Brand Dubai is also organizing a workshop to teach the art of photography in cooperation with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Photography Award, where a competition will be organized for the most beautiful photo and the most beautiful video clip filmed in Hatta, in addition to sporting events in cooperation with Storm. Community activities will continue during Weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

The content of the interactive guide, available in English and Arabic, can be viewed through the following link: https://dubaidestations.ae/guides/pdf/Hatta-Festival-2023.pdf

. “Lake Lim” opens its doors to visitors, and forms a focal point for events and recreational activities.

. “Wadi Hub” welcomes visitors to the festival with luxurious accommodations, restaurants, cafes, and distinctive shops.

Dubai Police secures “Chantana in Hatta”

The Director of the Hatta Police Station, Brigadier General Mubarak Al Ketbi, confirmed that the center is ready to host the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, provide tourist activities, and enjoy the atmosphere at Lake Lim and Wadi Hub, in addition to multiple activities, including bicycles and lakes, classic cars, a bicycle parade, mountains and falaj. Among them is the longest existing and covered falaj, with a length of one kilometre, in addition to Wadi Hub and Lake Lim.

He pointed out that the center played a major role in maintaining security and safety in the area of ​​jurisdiction, as a result of the spread of patrols and security and traffic programs that it implements.

The Center's Deputy Director, Colonel Abdullah Al-Hafit, said that the Center established the “Brave Squad”, based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, and the follow-up of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, the expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansouri, which is a specialized squad in tourist security. It is trained to deal with emergency incidents and rescue in mountainous areas, and is ready to deal with any accident, and is equipped with all modern tools and technologies, to contribute to providing assistance and support to those in need. It also follows up on security and safety procedures in tourist places, and introduces tourists and visitors to the services provided by Dubai Police to customers.

Dubai Police also established the smart police station in the Hatta area, to provide the highest quality services to the public, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the wise leadership to make society happy and enable customers to obtain services easily and conveniently.

Dubai Destinations campaign

#DubaiDestinations is a campaign launched by the Dubai Media Council under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, in cooperation with a large group of departments, bodies, governmental and semi-governmental institutions and the private sector in Dubai, and with the participation of the creative community in the emirate.

The campaign will be launched in its new winter season and organized by “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, to provide citizens, residents and visitors with information that enables them to start a unique winter holiday in Dubai, as the campaign seeks to introduce the important attractions in the emirate, and the events and activities it includes during the year. The winter season, with the aim of informing the Dubai community and visitors from inside and outside the country about the various places and destinations that can be visited during the coming months.

The current season of Dubai's destinations provides an opportunity to learn about the best tourist and entertainment experiences and destinations in Dubai during the winter season.

The sectors covered by the “Dubai Destinations” campaign are numerous, making it available to residents and visitors from within the country and from around the world a large amount of indicative information about Dubai’s many destinations in a creative manner, through cooperation with a large number of influencers and creative content makers who contribute to highlighting the splendor of those destinations. Destinations, and their great diversity, through creative works that highlight important aspects of Dubai’s destinations, and the activities and events they enjoy during the winter season.