Rembrandt, the Dutch master of the Golden Age, used lead in an impregnation layer below the one used as a background to prepare his most famous canvas, The night watch. It is the first time that this type of coating is observed on the entire surface of the work. It has been possible thanks to an advanced combination of X-ray and 3D imaging techniques, which has allowed us to observe both the pigments and the binder of the painting. Because lead creates tiny bumps that can fall off and damage the paint, conservation treatments can be refined in the future. The discovery occurred during the research process called Operation 'Night Watch'', carried out since 2019 by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which exhibits the painting. The scientists in charge of the work think that Rembrandt wanted to protect it from humidity, since it hung on a damp wall in the headquarters of one of the Civic Guards of the Dutch capital, which commissioned it in 1639.

The research was published this Friday in the American scientific journal Science Advances, and goes beyond the non-invasive observations carried out to date in the museum itself, largely in public view. This time, it was about obtaining more information about the morphology of a sample, and to do so a tiny fragment of paint was extracted. In order to identify the chemical elements of the lower layers, the small portion obtained was placed in front of the synchrotron's X-ray beam. [acelerador de partículas]. Then, with the help of two detectors, the sample was scanned with X-rays to measure how they interacted. According to Fréderique Broers, scientific researcher at the Rijksmuseum and lead author of the work, “one of the detectors is X-ray fluorescence to measure the different energy coming from the elements of the fragment.” “The other detector is ptychography [que busca cambios en la región superpuesta] and looked at the diffraction [desviación] of X-rays.” In a telephone conversation, he goes on to say that after scanning the fragment once, “we rotate it one degree and repeat the scan in 360 degrees.” “In this way, we obtained 360 2D images [dos dimensiones] which we have used to reconstruct its volume in 3D.”

Lead white was one of the most popular pigments among painters in the 17th century, and crystallized lead spheres had already appeared in areas of The night watch where the artist gave those brushstrokes. For example, in some of the clothing. The surprise has been to find a lot of lead throughout the painting, also in the dark sections. “These protuberances can come off and in some parts of the painting there are already small holes caused by their fall,” says Broers. Although it is a difficult phenomenon to reverse, he emphasizes that it does not affect the viewer's vision for now, “and these investigations can contribute to improving conservation and cleaning because lead, before crystallizing, can migrate through the fabric.” . “When they become these kinds of pimples, they stay in place or fall off.” The appearance of this phenomenon is not new. At the end of the nineties, something similar was detected for the first time in another work by the painter, Dr. Tulp's Anatomy Lesson, exhibited in the Mauritshuis gallery in The Hague. The discovery of the lead layer in The night watch With the help of 3D technique, he explains how these spheres have been formed in the dark part.

Graphic describing the X-ray fluorescence scan in the dark areas of 'The Night Watch' where the brush strokes containing lead found in the investigation can be seen. Fréderique Broers/Rijksmuseum

What this way of preparing the canvas does demonstrate is how modern Rembrandt was for his time. The painters of the Golden Age had a wide range of products to make their mixtures and achieve the tones they were looking for, and Rembrandt knew that The night watch it was intended to hang on a wall facing the street on the other side. It was a wet support for which prior protection with a more traditional glue was not enough. There is one historical source that mentions the possibility of paint coming off the fabric in wet conditions, and suggests the use of leaded oil instead of other binders. “It is a manuscript written by Théodore de Mayerne between 1620 and 1646, a kind of guide where this technique is mentioned and we believe that Rembrandt knew it,” says Broers. Although the book was very popular at the time, they are not sure if other artists took advantage of lead in this way. “The use in wood to control humidity was proven.” De Mayerne, a Swiss-born doctor and chemist, based his work on conversations with painters and is considered one of the first figures in the conservation of works of art.

The canvases could be purchased with the ideal preparatory layer to then apply the paint already included, or entrust this task to the painter's assistants and students. Was it toxic to work with lead this way? “It's not just the lead. In the yellow color there may be arsenic, or other things. Like the blue of Smalt [esmalte], which was a type of ground glass that has cobalt and allowed a thick texture,” says the researcher. The danger, she points out, “is when making the mixtures because you can inhale the dust particles, but the pigments were not put into paint tubes until the chemical revolution of 1841.” Apart from the tastes and a certain secrecy on the part of the artists about their palette, there were also manuals for genres such as still lifes of flowers and fruits. One of its authors was the Dutch painter Willem Beurs, who in 1692 signed the first written source dedicated to oil painting “with instructions on how to apply the necessary layers to achieve a convincing effect,” recalls the researcher.

The night watch It is actually titled The military company of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and Lieutenant Willem van Ruytenburgh. Frans Banninck Cocq asked Rembrandt to immortalize them along with the 17 members of his militia. It is a large painting (359 x 438 centimeters), and was first exhibited in one of the rooms of the building used by the Civic Guard itself. Called Kloveniersdoelen, they met and trained there. Completed in 1642, it was not a night scene. It was given that name due to the tone acquired over time by the varnish. The painting was moved around 1715 to the Town Hall, in the center of Amsterdam. Since 1885 it has been the star of the Rijksmuseum collection, which plans to announce in a few months the next step in Operation Rembrandt

