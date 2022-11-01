At the beginning of the work of the summit, Tunisian President Kais Saied expressed his hope that the summit held in Algeria would be a summit for solutions and bridging the rift.

“In several regions, we live in a fierce war to confront parties that aim to bring down states, and we have to confront them,” Saeed said, adding that the difficult conditions experienced by the Arab world have worsened in recent years for several reasons.

“We seek to overcome differences between Arab countries,” he said, expressing hope that the Arab summit in Algeria would contribute to resolving differences between Arab countries.

The summit comes after a hiatus of about 3 years, as it was scheduled to be held in March 2020, but it was postponed due to the Corona pandemic, as the last regular Arab summit was held in Tunisia in 2019, which is the Thirtieth Periodic Arab Summit.

The current summit comes amid complex challenges and circumstances in the Arab region, in addition to a turbulent global situation as a result of the Ukraine war and its repercussions of an energy and food crisis.