T. DIAZ Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 18:44



At 11:39 a.m. Monday morning (local time), loudspeakers at Shanghai Disneyland announced that the main theme park and surrounding areas, including its shopping street, would be closed immediately and until further notice in order to comply with the policy of ‘zero covid’ of the Beijing regime. The thousands of visitors who were in the facilities at that time were denied permission to leave. And they will not be able to do so until they are tested for coronavirus and are negative.

The Shanghai City Council has also communicated on its social networks the closure of the park and the obligation for visitors and tourists to remain inside pending the results of the planned analyses. In addition, anyone who has visited the place since last Thursday, October 27, must undergo a daily PCR over the next three days, the Government explained on Tuesday.

The alarms went off in Shanghai after ten new cases of Covid were detected among residents of the city on Monday, all of them asymptomatic. In addition, there are another 34 cases of people from abroad, of which only four show symptoms.

The park, which covers a total of 390 hectares, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, was already closed for three months, until March 2022 due to another covid outbreak in the city earlier this year. It was later opened with many restrictions, less capacity and a smaller staff.

China remains firm with its ‘zero covid’ policy, despite the weariness and fatigue of many of its citizens. This policy involves radically isolating all those infected with or without symptoms, in addition to close contacts. Border controls and massive PCR tests are also carried out.