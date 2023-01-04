Dubai (Al-Ittihad) On the occasion of the sitting day of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the Emirates Journalists Association witnessed yesterday the launching ceremony of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Encyclopedia, “The ambition of a leader and the dignity of a human being” for the journalist , Iman Abdullah, who prepared the new cultural project, to be added to the Emirati Library, and to be a reference for the people of the Emirates today and in the future, and it is an encyclopedia of thought, culture, politics and economy, and a life approach and philosophical thought for His Highness, and this encyclopedia includes a success story based on thought, creativity, seriousness, diligence and devotion to the homeland, and monitoring Trusted by the initiatives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, his achievements and part of his steps from 2006 to 2017, which made a quantum leap in the Emirates, and includes 12 chapters and 32 chapters, distributed over about 4000 pages, in 4 volumes, and a summary of the encyclopedia in a small book, and a summary of the summary in a booklet .
The journalist, Iman Abdullah, stated that she dedicates this cultural project to the United Arab Emirates, and expresses her thanks and gratitude to everyone who contributed to the launch of this cultural project, and everyone who had a clear imprint on the achievement of the noble national goal, so that the work could see the light.
She said: The idea for this book was born during my work in the Emirati newspaper, Al-Khaleej. Every year of the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, assuming the reins of government, we prepare archive materials about him. (His birth, life, achievements, initiatives, and government projects). This prompted me to think about the encyclopedia in 2013, and to develop an integrated study and plan for the idea, the work mechanism, and the implementation period. And in 2019, I finished the process of collecting, sorting, classifying, and checking, to put in your hands the encyclopedia of the outstanding leader, “Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.” It is the effort of seven years of continuous work, between 3 to 8 hours per day, equivalent to about 10,000 hours of work. , to accomplish the mission and achieve the goal and ambition.
She explained that the twelve chapters are: “education, the future, government, diplomacy, media, health, security, humanity and peace, society, tourism and aviation, the environment, and miscellany.” To take the hand of the nation towards achieving all its ambitious goals, creating a better future for the people of the Emirates, and harnessing the wealth for the sake of building the nation and the citizen.
The leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was able to turn the impossible into possible, and transfer Dubai and the UAE to a new station to reach the world, and make it a destination for investment, businessmen and tourism, and dazzled the world with his endless initiatives in the industry of hope, innovation and creativity, to transform culture and practice. General.
And she emphasized that everything written in the pages of the encyclopedia is accurate and correct, based on the credibility of our press media institutions (WAM, Al Khaleej, Al Ittihad, Al Bayan, and Emirates Today), which are important references in documenting successes. And a journey that distinguishes the Emirates.
She added: I worked on this project years ago quietly, and the ambition was great to complete it, and I made sure of the clarity of the message that I wanted to deliver, and the work was not permeated with boredom, because every story and initiative that I read, collect, sort and shorten inspires me and supports me to continue and be patient, so that the work sees the light, and is a map for generations. And for the youth to work hard, and set an example for every official and leader, and inspire the rulers of the world in order to work on the approach of His Highness, to make their people happy, put their countries on the global map, and embody the meanings of humanity in their initiatives.
She pointed out that this experience opened a door for her to monitor and write down these achievements, to reflect on those stations, to learn lessons from them, to follow the example of His Highness and to continue building the life that God has commanded us to do.
