The Tire Extinguishers are a bit like the modern cowboys of the digital age. Progressive nomads. Heroes who fight for the injustice of the poor oxygen deprived. Their tactics are clear and effective. To make a statement, they sneakily wait for you to fall asleep and then deflate the tires of your SUV. Instead of waiting for you and telling you how damaged your car is, they quickly slip a note under your windshield wiper and proceed to slyly avoid confrontation from all the other SUV owners.

Then at the end of the night they are ready to continue with their jobs as janitors at an anthroposophical school or stock filler at the health food store. At least, that’s how we estimate it. The club of eco-heroes have already made a name for themselves in the US and the UK, but now there are also Dutch people doing this.

Tire Extinguisher’s scum also bullies EVs

You may already be aware of this, because we announced this a while ago. Of course they just don’t say it which city ​​they will terrorize next weekend, the owners of the cars can let you know afterwards. In this case it is The Hague. At the turn of the year, environmentalists thought it would be a good idea to deflate the tires of SUVs and 4×4s.

The reason for that is because SUVs and 4×4s are extremely polluting. And they hate ALL SUVs, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and even fully electric SUVs! According to them, electric SUVs with their brakes and tires are also very harmful. According to Tire Extinguishers, an SUV serves no purpose other than as a float.

Isn’t paper environmentally unfriendly?

Now we also have our reservations about the usefulness of the SUV, so in that respect we agree with that club of weirdos. It is not a problem that they are against it, but that they come to your property with a know-it-all note that an SUV is not necessary and that the flat tire is more or less your own fault.

Instead of using an SUV, the Tire Extinguishers rig recommends cycling, walking or using public transport. That is more environmentally friendly. Um, yes. Can’t get a pin in between. Just like the fact that sending an email is more environmentally friendly than printing an A4 sheet and sticking it under a window. Even we at Autoblog are a paperless office! After all, you keep your hands off other people’s stuff. It’s not difficult.

