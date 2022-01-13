The video shared by Nintendo encourages us to discover a new kind of Pokémon adventure.

There are two weeks left before we can get hold of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The next of Game Freak and Nintendo will take one of the most important sagas in the world (not only in video games) to take the step that many fans were waiting for, with the introduction of new mechanics and the creation of two main clans.

But if you do not have so much time to see in detail the videos that have been shared in recent months, the latest trailer that you can see on these lines summarizes in a very concise way the new type of Pokémon experience that we will meet. In fact, it bears that title by name, so it looks like that’s going to be the main focus of the promotion.

They promote it as a whole new experienceIn less than a minute, we see various mechanics and creatures in action, as well as some of the different scenarios that your world will offer us, and the ways we will have to navigate it. “Discover a new kind of Pokémon adventure different from anything you’ve seen before“says the voice of the video narration.” Travel through open areas, through mountains, forests and ancient ruins to complete your mission. Discover, collect and manage objects. It’s a whole new Pokémon experience. “

Pokémon Legends: Arceus lands on Nintendo Switch next day January 28, so we will have to wait very little to judge how the bet has gone to Game Freak. At 3DJuegos we firmly believe that it is a necessary evolution for the saga, but we wonder in a special article if the new direction it is taking introduces the right changes or, on the contrary, it misses its course.

