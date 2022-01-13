After the holidays, the week that began on Monday 10 January was that of the resumption of activities, as evidenced by the press release from Ferrari about the new management structure. If a new course has officially begun in Maranello, the same goes for the FIA, which after more than a decade under the Todt brand inaugurated the presidency of Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The latter immediately finds himself having to deal with the rubble left from what happened in Abu Dhabi, a convulsive final that crowned Max Verstappen, who ‘blew’ the title to Lewis Hamilton, who has since closed in a hermetic 360 ° press silence, including social networks.

The promised investigation by the FIA ​​into what happened in Yas Marina has been underway since Monday and as reported by the Daily Mail tomorrow Ben Sulayem has an interview with Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, on his agenda. The future of Michael Masi, Director of Gara momentarily disappeared from the FIA ​​organization chart like Nicholas Tombazis. Mercedes has denied that Masi’s ‘head’ is a condition for Lewis Hamilton to race in 2022. Mohammed Ben Sulayem has no intention of delegating the unraveling of this problem to his subordinates. He has written several messages to Lewis Hamilton and intends to listen to all the protagonists one by one to reach a conclusion by February 3.