Thursday, June 29, 2023
The latest: ‘presumed human remains’, discovered among the parts of Titan submarine

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in World
0
The latest: ‘presumed human remains’, discovered among the parts of Titan submarine

The findings were made during the morning of this Wednesday, June 28.

The findings were made during the morning of this Wednesday, June 28.

The findings would be key to understanding the causes of the tragedy.

Experts have found “presumed human remains” among the fragments recovered from the tourist submersible that disappeared in the Atlantic near the wreck of the Titanic, the US Coast Guard said in a statement on Wednesday.

These remains will be analyzed, which could provide “crucial elements to understand the cause of this tragedy”said Jason Neubauer, head of the Coast Guard investigation.

(We recommend reading: The remains of Titan are recovered from the ocean: this is how part of the submarine remained after the tragedy).

News in development….
AFP

