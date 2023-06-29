The latest: ‘presumed human remains’, discovered among the parts of Titan submarine

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The findings were made during the morning of this Wednesday, June 28.
The findings would be key to understanding the causes of the tragedy.
Experts have found “presumed human remains” among the fragments recovered from the tourist submersible that disappeared in the Atlantic near the wreck of the Titanic, the US Coast Guard said in a statement on Wednesday.
These remains will be analyzed, which could provide “crucial elements to understand the cause of this tragedy”said Jason Neubauer, head of the Coast Guard investigation.
AFP
