The sources attributed the sanctions to three reasons:

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war

And the possibility of Iran transferring ballistic missiles to Russia

And to deprive Iran of the advantages granted by the nuclear agreement in view of its violation of the agreement, even though this happened after the United States withdrew from it.

Maintaining EU sanctions would reflect the West’s desire to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and deny it the means to achieve this, despite the collapse of the nuclear deal signed in 2015, from which former US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

The deal, which Iran concluded with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, was aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program and making it more difficult for it to obtain fissile material for a nuclear bomb in exchange for relief from economic sanctions imposed on it.

As a result of Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement and US President Joe Biden’s failure to revive it, US estimates indicate that Iran may be able to manufacture the fissile material needed for one bomb within approximately 12 days, while it took a full year when the agreement was in effect.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons. The West considers Iran’s acquisition of such weapons a threat to countries in the region.

Possible Iranian response

“The Iranians have been told very clearly (the intention to maintain the sanctions) and the question now is what kind of steps the Iranians can take in response and (how) to prepare for it,” said a Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The EU sanctions are due to expire on October 18 under a UN resolution on the 2015 nuclear deal.

And European countries “called” on Iran not to take steps to develop ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear weapons, a phrase that does not include any mandatory prohibition.

It also prohibited any party from doing business with Iran in buying, selling, or transferring drones capable of flying more than 300 kilometers or their components without prior approval from the United Nations Security Council, which the council never granted.

Since 2017, Iran has tested a number of ballistic missiles and launched several satellites despite the decision, and in May it launched a missile with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers.

The growing defense ties between Tehran and Moscow have alarmed European powers, with Western officials saying Russia is using Iranian-made drones to strike Ukraine and pointing to the possibility that Iran could supply Russia with ballistic missiles.

It was not clear whether the three European signatories of the deal – Britain, France and Germany – had informed Iran of their intention to maintain EU sanctions when senior officials from those countries met Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on June 12.

An Iranian official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Enrique Mora, an EU diplomat coordinating talks on the 2015 deal, raised the issue of maintaining EU sanctions when he met Bagherani in Doha on June 21, but the Iranian official declined to discuss the matter.

Another Iranian official played down the possibility of maintaining sanctions, saying Tehran had made progress in its nuclear and missile programs over the years despite Western sanctions.

“Maintaining sanctions, in any way or form, will not impede Iran’s progress… It is a reminder that the West cannot be relied upon or trusted,” he said, also on condition of anonymity.

The British Foreign Office has not commented on whether the European signatories to the nuclear deal intend to maintain sanctions or if they have informed Iran of any decisions.

But a spokesman for the British Foreign Office said the June 12 talks “addressed a number of issues of concern to us about Iran’s behaviour, including its continued nuclear escalation”.

Similar statements were made about those talks by the French and German foreign ministries.

A European diplomat said Mora had begun laying out the legal basis for maintaining the sanctions, a decision that would require the agreement of all 27 EU member states. Two sources said the matter had not been discussed by all EU countries yet.

“The lifting of sanctions was based on the principle of respecting Resolution 2231,” said that diplomat, referring to the Security Council resolution that supported the nuclear deal.