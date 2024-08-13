The last Playoffs of ALL They gave us unique and exciting encounters. In the second week, on the first day, in the match between Movistar R7 and Isurus, after a 3-1 in favor of the rainbow squad, they managed to be crowned as the first finalist for the Grand Final of the Latin American League of League of Legends Clausura 2024.

On the second day, where INFINITY and Estral Esports faced each other, the Infinito team managed to turn around an initial 2-0 and emerged victorious with a score of 3-2, leaving Estral Esports out of the competition.

Attention now turns to the semi-final between Isurus and INFINITY, which will be played best-of-5 (Bo5) on Tuesday, August 13 starting at 3 PM MX / 4 PM CO-PE / 5 PM CL / 6 PM AR.

The winner of this match will be the second finalist who will face the Movistar R7 squad in the Grand Final of the LLA Clausura 2024, on Saturday, August 24 at Gamergy.

A match of reserved predictions is coming between two of the best teams that have been part of the history of LLA.

LLA: Gamergy Mexico 2024 will see the end of a league that always tried to grow

It is no lie that ALL It was a real effort to grow the League of Legends esports scene in Latin America, but it also faced the fact that its competitive level was far behind compared to Brazil and the United States.

There have been few times when a Latam team has come close to competing with one of the continent’s major organizations fighting to make it to Worlds.

Movistar R7 is already in the final stage, there is only one more to go. Let’s hope that this competition ends in a very dignified way and that the players make a real effort to show their support to the public that has supported them so much over the last few years. Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google News.