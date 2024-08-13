We’re in a pretty solid moment for Nintendo, as in their last live they presented several games that will be released in the next few months, that same thing gives us the signal that they are not ready to take the next step and present their next console with more power. In fact, recently some comments have been made, and it is possible that we will not see it released in the next few months, at least not before the console arrives. April 2025.

From well-known portals in the gaming industry, it has been shared that Nintendo Nintendo is not planning to launch the console in this fiscal year 2024, meaning it won’t go on sale to the public at the end of the year or in the first quarter, after which the release date could be considered. Even during the February live stream it could be the ideal time to give it a place on the calendar, either at the end or at some point in the summer as is customary in the industry.

Christopher Dring, do https://t.co/wkiVk10wv0 We recently alleged in a podcast that developers have heard that Nintendo is not planning to launch a successor to the Switch in the current fiscal year (as of March 2025). 🗞️ via Reddit pic.twitter.com/Yhh2RiP9uN — ‘Necro’ Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) August 13, 2024

It is worth mentioning that in a previous statement by the owners of Nintendo They said the console would be revealed in fiscal year 2020, but they never confirmed that it would go on sale at some point in those months, and it seems that won’t happen. For their part, it is mentioned that the developers are already working on creating some games for it, from some exclusives to ports of powerful titles from PS5 with the clear discount so that they can run on a laptop.

At this time we have The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party: Jamboree and Mario & Luigi Brothership on the calendar, so fans aren’t really left out in the cold, and if you look closely at the releases, something of at least AA quality has been released since January. Likewise, the date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyondalluding to the fact that it can reach both systems, the Switch conventional and next generation.

Via: Twitter