Last week the brand PlayStation made a sensation with the launch of Astro Botthe brand’s latest exclusive that managed to garner good reviews from fans who wanted something fresh and also critics who refused to accept a possible new platform hit. In fact, its copies have been constantly restocked, and with that in mind, it’s clear to think that it could easily become one of the best-selling games of this year.

Star Wars Outlaws has been dethroned from its lead in the PS5 video game charts in Germany. According to GfK Entertainment, the new leader is the creation of Team Asobia 3D platform game that allows players to explore more than 50 planets and has positioned itself as the most successful video game on all platforms. Although Outlaws It remains in the second and seventh positions, having lost the first place to the impact of the popular platform game.

Other notable titles have made it to the PS5 Top 5, such as NBA 2K, which occupies the third position, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2in fourth position. In addition, Concord has managed to position itself in fifth place shortly after its launch. These results reflect a renewal in the charts after the end of the summer holidays, with several new games attracting players.

In the list of Xbox Series, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has surpassed Star Wars Outlawsrelegating it to second and third place. On other platforms, titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe They continue to dominate in Nintendo Switch, while GTA V maintains its leadership in PS4 and Xbox One. In PC, Landscaping Simulator 22 remains the most played.

Via: Icon Era