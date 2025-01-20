Cesc Fábregas, coach of Como 1907 of the Series Ahas received good news this weekend in the form of a signing. The English international Dele Alli He joins their squad for the second part of the season with the aim of contributing his quality to the squad in the Italian team’s fight to avoid relegation. The midfielder, despite being only 28 years old, is no longer the footballer he promised to be and joins the Catalan’s project after hitting rock bottom and not playing for Everton, but his quality and desire to relaunch his career could be key for the survival of Como in the top category.

Dele Alli, who this Friday confirmed his departure from the English team, with whom he had not even been called up for any match this season, signs for the Lombard club, with which he had already been training for several weeks, for a season and a half, until June 30, 2026and with the option to extend his contract for one more campaign.

The attacking midfielder, who left Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021-22 season after stagnating with the London club, ended up in the ranks of the Liverpool team, but he has not managed to meet expectations there either after having been considered for many years as a of the great hopes of English football. In fact, last season he ended up leaving, on loan, for the Turkish Besiktas after playing only 13 games, and this season, upon his return, he had not played a single minute.

With England Dele Alli has played 37 games and he has scored 3 goals, but his last presence with the national team dates back to 2019. A year earlier he had been in the 2018 World Cup, where he was the scorer of the English goal in the semifinal lost to Croatia (2-1).









In 2023 he revealed that he had suffered sexual assault as a child and that after his loan to Besiktas he had spent six weeks in a clinic specialized in the treatment of mental health problems.

Now, under the tutelage of Cesc Fábregas at Como, who are fighting to avoid relegation to the Italian Serie B after being promoted to the top flight 21 years later, Dele Alli aims to relaunch his career. «As already published, 2025 It can be a new path for me with exciting opportunities. Before anything happens, it is important for me to make it clear how grateful I am to all the Everton fans, workers and players who have helped me. “It has been a very difficult journey trying to fit all the pieces together to be ready to play and I can only thank the Everton workers for the hard work they have done in the process,” the Englishman said in a statement.

A contribution on and off the field

For its part, Como were pleased to have the English international in their ranks. «The club noted his exceptional talent and is pleased to integrate him into the squad.. The priority is to give Dele an environment that allows him to gradually integrate into the team,” he explained in his statement.

“As there will be no immediate expectations on his performance, the club is confident that he can make a significant contribution on and off the field, as mentor for our young talents», he added.