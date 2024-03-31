The record-breaking show 2024: previews and contestants of the ninth episode, March 31st

This evening, March 31, 2024, the ninth episode of The Record Show 2024 airs, the program linked to the Guinness World Records and now in its tenth edition. We find Gerry Scotti at the helm for the fifth year. Appointment on Canale 5 every Sunday evening. But who are the contestants, guests and judges? Here are all the previews.

Competitors, judges, previews

At the center of the scene are performances of different types capable of exciting the whole family, in a mix of spectacular performances, irony and fun. The recordmen will not only be described as unique talents, but in introducing them Gerry Scotti will also give space to their life stories. Also this year the outdoor tests will take place at the Monza Autodromo. On the tracks of the temple of Formula1 the public will be able to witness spectacular performances.

The correspondent Umberto Pelizzari – holder, in his long career, of world records in all disciplines related to freediving – told and assigned the outdoor records. The judges sent from the London headquarters will validate and certify the actual achievement of the various records achieved in the studio: Lorenzo Veltri and Sofia Greenacre with Ambassador Marco Frigatti, a historical and much loved figure of the programme.

During the episodes, in addition to single records, there will be real challenges: two or more performers will compete to set a new impossible record. Among the challenges, the Strongmen and Strongwomen will be the great protagonists. Among the tests of the show, from this year the Greasy Tree test will be introduced. It is a traditional popular game, known throughout Italy, in which 20 teams, organized in a large tournament, will have to try to reach the top of a pole in the shortest time possible.

Furthermore, the Palo Grasso returns, another test where physical effort, balance and speed are fundamental. In this case it involves walking, without falling and with great speed, a 12 meter pole, placed horizontally and entirely covered in grease. Some fearless competitors will attempt the feat and the one who has achieved the best time will have to compete in the last episode with Antonino Papa, holder of the Guinness World Records since 2015.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Record Show 2024 live on TV and streaming? The program with Gerry Scotti will be broadcast on Sunday evening at 9.20 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PC, tablet and smartphone via the internet connection.