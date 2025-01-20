He also harshly charges against Yolanda Díaz, whom he blames for “her ways” during the collective negotiations on social issues in the legislature.

01/20/2025



Updated at 11:01 a.m.





The president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, He gave an interview today on television in which he gave his opinion about the current situation of Telefónica and Indra and the collective negotiations with the unions and…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only