One of the games that were most expected for the PS5 it was forspokenwhich is published by Square Enix and it was officially delayed a couple of weeks ago without such a credible justification. And now, a new trailer has been on the lips of all fans, since it stood out in a strange way, with dialogue that some consider worthy of shame.
The trailer features the gameplay of frey holland, showing gameplay footage and her fluid movements, as she narrates. The problem is that the narration could be described as a bit strange. The character describes the circumstances she finds herself in in a way that people have compared to a character from Joss Whedon or a post from Tumblr.
Some people felt so alienated from the trailer that they created parodies through other games like Bloodborne. Quite curious tweets have emerged and it has led many to wonder how he will respond Square Enix to this. Although the script is expected to be changed.
Here are some of the responses to the video:
They actually hired this guy as a writer.
they actually hired this guy as a writer https://t.co/bakcp6nC6m pic.twitter.com/HleVeJdy6q
— Eucerin (@EucerinOfficial) August 10, 2022
Parody in the style of Bloodborne.
https://t.co/1CCDZjh0jK pic.twitter.com/9IpBvw06a5
— wes (@funnywes) August 10, 2022
Let me see if I understand…
I’m somewhere in New Mexico
I’m watching DAMN drug lords
and – OH YES – I’m cooking meth
Yeah, okay, that’s something I do now.
So let me get this straight…
I’m somewhere in New Mexico
I’m seeing FREAKING drug lords
and – OH YEAH – I’m cooking meth
Yeah, okay, that’s something I do now https://t.co/tUWojN2ipw pic.twitter.com/X7hpMXl7AQ
— Liam (@somenameidkman) August 10, 2022
“He’s right behind me, isn’t he?”
“He’s right behind me isn’t he” https://t.co/C8XHbA4rwW pic.twitter.com/xOGVhWuWYm
— apathy (@ApathyVFX) August 10, 2022
Remember that forspoken the is launched January 24, 2023.
Via: comic book
#latest #Forspoken #trailer #caused #embarrassment #among #fans
Leave a Reply