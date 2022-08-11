One of the games that were most expected for the PS5 it was forspokenwhich is published by Square Enix and it was officially delayed a couple of weeks ago without such a credible justification. And now, a new trailer has been on the lips of all fans, since it stood out in a strange way, with dialogue that some consider worthy of shame.

The trailer features the gameplay of frey holland, showing gameplay footage and her fluid movements, as she narrates. The problem is that the narration could be described as a bit strange. The character describes the circumstances she finds herself in in a way that people have compared to a character from Joss Whedon or a post from Tumblr.

Some people felt so alienated from the trailer that they created parodies through other games like Bloodborne. Quite curious tweets have emerged and it has led many to wonder how he will respond Square Enix to this. Although the script is expected to be changed.

Here are some of the responses to the video:

They actually hired this guy as a writer.

Parody in the style of Bloodborne.

Let me see if I understand… I’m somewhere in New Mexico I’m watching DAMN drug lords and – OH YES – I’m cooking meth Yeah, okay, that’s something I do now.

“He’s right behind me, isn’t he?”

Remember that forspoken the is launched January 24, 2023.

