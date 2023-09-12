This week ends the IV campaign of archaeological excavations on the island of Fraile, directed by the Archaeological Museum of Águilas (Juan de Dios Hernández García) and the Complutense University of Madrid (Alejandro Quevedo). In the year that marks the 250th anniversary of the first archaeological plan of the island, carried out by the military engineer Juan de Escofet in 1773, new sectors have been expanded and other pre-existing ones have been deepened.

Among the first results, the presence of ceramics from the Bronze Age stands out. It is an exceptional find that allows us to identify a new phase of recent Prehistory that places the first occupation of the island at some point around 3,500 years ago. This horizon adds to a sequence that already had levels from the Roman-Republican, late, medieval and contemporary periods.

As for the late Roman phase (5th century AD), one of the best known, new storage spaces have been identified with numerous amphorae imported from North Africa and the eastern Mediterranean. Some of them preserved part of the original contents, in particular wine and salted meats, and will be analyzed within the framework of the project to better understand trade and food in Antiquity. Also surprising is the outstanding number of fish hooks, glass and stone mills from this period. Likewise, on the western flank of the island there are productive areas with a system of settling basins that will be studied over the coming months.

Among the results of the campaign, a possible Byzantine frequentation seems to be confirmed, linked to the reconquest carried out by the Emperor Justinian in the 6th century AD. However, one of the most unique aspects has been the discovery of a medieval house with various glazed ornaments. The structure is linked to the small necropolis or maqbara that was excavated in previous campaigns and certifies that a small Islamic community was established on the island between the 12th and 13th centuries AD. Among the charred remains of a home, several bones of olive of this chronology.

During the 2023 intervention, in addition to students from various national and international universities, different specialists from the Center Camille Jullian (CNRS, France), the UPCT, the Complutense University of Madrid and the University of Jaén have participated, along with the archeology assistant from Águilas Ricardo Muñoz Yesares. Likewise, there has been a visit from researchers from the Higher Council for Scientific Research: Leonor Peña and Marta Moreno, specialists in Archaeobotany and Archaeozoology respectively. In addition to supervising the protocols for taking samples, they have qualified some of the findings made. For example, at the fauna level, hitherto unknown species have been identified that were consumed on the island 1,500 years ago, such as ovicaprids, pigs, chickens, cows and even a possible seal. Due to the interest that the site has aroused, starting next year the collaboration with the CSIC will be strengthened.

The archaeological research project on the island of Fraile has been financed by the Águilas City Council through its Department of Culture (thanks to an agreement signed with the permanent headquarters of the University of Murcia). In parallel, various institutions and companies have contributed through crowdfunding to the smooth development of the campaign: Viñas Familia Gil, RITEC, Grupo Culmarex, Fundación Cajamurcia, Transportes Cucaleras, Pozo Sur, Panaderías Clendy, Muebles Montalbán and the Hostel Isla del Fraile. Once again the trip to the island has been possible thanks to the invaluable collaboration of the Águilas Nautical Club and Civil Protection.

Municipal sources highlighted “citizen awareness of the archaeological heritage and that of Hornillo Bay in particular.” As explained in a press release, at different times prior to the campaign “two anonymous people contacted the research team through social networks to report chance finds in the area around the island: a stone mill and an amphora. “A gesture that allowed them to be recovered and that will facilitate their future exhibition and enjoyment by those who come to visit the increasingly rich Municipal Archaeological Museum of Águilas.”