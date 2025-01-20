The Deputy Secretary of Organization of the Popular Party, Carmen Funezhas denounced the “colonizing invasion” that Pedro Sánchez has done at Telefónica, whose board of directors agreed this Saturday to dismiss José María Álvarez-Pallete as president of the company and announced the appointment of Marc Murtra, president of Indrain front of it.

“Telefónica is the invasion of a private company to put it at the service of the interests of the Government and its president. That Sánchez has a president in Telefónica chosen by him or that he likes and that the Socialist Party also likes, has cost all of us Spaniards 2.3 billion,” Fúnez assured.

This is what he expressed during his intervention in the closure of the Interparliamentary that the Popular Party of Castilla-La Mancha held this Sunday in Ciudad Real.

The PP spokesperson assures that the movement is a “colonizing” action, so that Sánchez can “control and intervene” the Spanish company. “They have no scruples as is being demonstrated And the Sánchez Government is the worst in democracy. When we think that it cannot get worse, it can still worsen the democratic conditions of our country,” he indicated.