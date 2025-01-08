Matchday 16 of the LaLiga Iberdrola will begin this Saturday, November 2 with an interesting clash between Costa Adeje Tenerife Women – Athletic Women and will end with the duel that faces

Real Madrid Women and Levante Fem. All the teams in the competition will measure their strength on the green in another exciting day of football.

He Barcelona Women has shown itself to be the strongest team in the tournament and occupies the leadership of the LaLiga Iberdrola. Followed by closing the positions that give access to Champions League.

Besides,

Deportivo Abanca Fem

and

Valencia Women

They occupy the positions to compete in the next edition of Europa League

and

Deportivo Abanca Fem

and

Valencia Women

the Conference League.

The most outstanding team

Barcelona Fem is the leader of the LaLiga Iberdrola

At the bottom of the standings the fight for salvation continues.



are the three teams that occupy the hot part of the table, while



Deportivo Abanca Fem and Valencia Fem

They continue fighting to avoid relegation spots to the LaLiga Iberdrola.

Among all the LaLiga Iberdrola matches of the day, the following stand out:

Costa Adeje Tenerife Fem – Athletic Fem (1pm/ DAZN, DAZN 3, MAX), Real Betis Fem – Levante Badalona Fem (16h/ DAZN) and Espanyol Fem – Atlético Fem (16h/ DAZN). Some meetings that are especially attractive to the public and that mark the path of the LaLiga Iberdrola.

On this day of the LaLiga Iberdrola the results will be interesting, although above all the performance of all the teams and, especially, those fighting for the title, for European positions and for salvation.

Deportivo Abanca Fem – Levante Fem,

Granada CF Women – Costa Adeje Tenerife Women and Levante Badalona Fem – Atlético Fem.

Currently, the Barcelona Women is the team that stands out the most on an offensive level for being the team with the most goals scored and, on the contrary, the Sevilla FC Women has the dubious honor of being the team with the most goals against so far in the competition.





Pichichi

E. Pajor is the leader of the LaLiga Iberdrola

On an individual level, the stars of the LaLiga Iberdrola continue to show their quality day after day. Among the players he has shone especially on the green E. Pajorwhich is the pichichi or top scorer of the tournament and

Laura Perez as the tournament’s top assistant.