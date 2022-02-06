The highly anticipated TV series from The Last of Us will change an important detail compared to video games: it will be set 10 years earlierthat is in the 2023 instead of in 2033.

So long as Naughty Dog actively participated in the realization of the film adaptation of one of the most popular videogame sagas of all time, this change will certainly be justified. In the first title of The Last of Usthe story is set 20 years after the event that shocked the world, creating a distinctive post-apocalyptic universe.

In the TV series, the events will be set in 2023, while the beginning of the end for the known world will be set in 2003, instead of in 2013. A time lag of exactly 10 years, therefore. To communicate the news were the official messages of HBOas well as photographs on the set showing the writing of the year 2003. In a promotional poster the number 2003 is followed by the words “outbreak year“, Leaving no room for doubts.

In an image taken during filming, you can see a billboard relating to the 19th Annual Biomedical Sciences Conference, which took place October 13-17, 2003 and is a remnant of the old world before the events that they transformed it.

Fun fact: HBO’s The Last of Us will change its outbreak year from 2013 to 2003 meaning – the events of TLOU will take place in 2023 instead of 2033. I wonder why this change was made? 🤔#TheLastofUs #HBO pic.twitter.com/CdBy0QO6ML – NaughtyDogInfo | News (@NaughtyDogInfo) February 1, 2022

The plot could be significantly changed following this choice, as they were present in 2003 different technologies compared to 2013. The decision to move everything to 2023 could be based on the intention to make the events of the TV series coincide as much as possible The Last of Us with the real year.

A few days ago some Instagram stories were published by the actress Storm Reidwho will play Riley. The young woman may be present in the series as she becomes infected and completely mutates.

In addition to her, the cast will also be present Pedro Pascalin the role of JoelAnd Beautiful Ramseywhich will give the face to Ellie and stood out for its masterful interpretation in game of Thrones.