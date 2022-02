Russian military vehicle arrives for joint Russian-Belarus military exercises to be held in February, amid escalating tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, January 18| Photo: EFE/EPA/BELARUS DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

In an interview with the American network NBC, the national security adviser to President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, said that the United States does not intend to start a war with Russia. “The president [Biden] has made it clear for months that the United States is not sending forces to start a war or enter a war against Russia in Ukraine,” Sullivan said, a day after the first contingent of American troops arrived in eastern Europe. around 5,000 soldiers were sent.

Despite US security warning of an imminent invasion, the Ukrainian government has been trying to lower the temperature and, this Sunday, again signaled that the crisis with Russia can still be resolved through diplomacy, without involving a military attack. Via Twitter, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba urged the population “not to believe in apocalyptic predictions”. “Today Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and the Ukrainians’ faith in their country. The enemy should be afraid of us, not us of them,” he wrote.

Last Friday, at a press conference, Kuleba also said that, although Russian troops on the border with Ukraine are numerous, they are not enough for a mass invasion. Sullivan, however, insists that “a military escalation and an invasion could occur at any moment”. “We believe the Russians have already deployed capabilities for a significant military operation,” he said.

Despite having already assembled 110,000 troops at the border, Russia denies plans to invade the neighboring country, but says it can take military action if its security demands are not met, including a commitment that NATO will never admit entry. of Ukraine in the club — a demand that Americans find unacceptable.