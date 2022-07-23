“The last of us” is listed by many as one of the best video games in history. The connection between Joel Miller and Ellie Williams it is perhaps one of the best memories that several players have stored. Hence the fact that HBO has decided to take the same title and make a TV series, is something that to this day generates great uncertainty among lovers of the original story. And it is that, like it or not, 2023 will be the year in which we will see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey become those mythical characters created by Neil Druckman.

One need only look at Netflix’s horrific and disappointing “Resident Evil” to realize that it is very easy to disrespect a series and arouse fan hatred. So, what are the mistakes that the series must avoid to convince the audience and not lengthen the list of failed adaptations? We’ll tell you then.

YOU CAN SEE: The last of us, the series: HBO confirms premiere for 2023 and reveals new details

Fidelity to the original material

It may seem a bit obvious, but for some writers and directors it is already a simple thing to skip the essence of the source material, give themselves endless liberties in the script and finally give their production a label with the name of the popular franchise that they seek to “pay homage to.” ”.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in “The Last of Us”, the series. Photo: HBO

The series of “The last of us” must maintain what made the video game special: the relationship and interest in the story of Joel and Ellie. If you fail at that, there is no going back, everything that follows will simply be a mistake.

YOU CAN SEE: The last of us: Storm Reid joins the adaptation of the video game for HBO Max

Innovate without repeating

If we just copied and pasted everything that happens in the video game, making a series wouldn’t make sense. It would be better to turn on the PlayStation and play, right? Of course, fidelity to the original content is important, but it cannot all be a mere repetition without thanks; it is necessary to innovate and put something not seen before on the table.

If confirmed, The Last of Us will have been played on three PlayStation consoles. Photo: The Last of US

Neil Druckman has already confirmed that the series will not follow the same path as the video game and that it will distance itself at various points. This is good as long as the story doesn’t morph into something too alien to the world of “The Last of Us,” which is what fans fear most.

YOU CAN SEE: The last of us on HBO: director of the video game finished the recording of his episode

The series of “The last of us” will arrive in 2023 on HBO and HBO Max.