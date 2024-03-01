Others have been revealed through the pages of Variety four actors who will play as many characters in Season 2 of the HBO series The Last of Usin particular Manny, Mel, Nora and Owen.

Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will play Manny, a “loyal soldier whose sunny attitude hides the pain of old wounds and the fear of disappointing his friends when they need him most”; Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Runaways) will play Mel, described as “a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is tested by the realities of war and tribalism”; Tati Gabrielle (You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will play Nora, “a military doctor struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past”M; finally, Spencer Lord (Riverdale, Family Law) will play Owen, “a gentle soul trapped in a warrior's body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.”