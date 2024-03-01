Others have been revealed through the pages of Variety four actors who will play as many characters in Season 2 of the HBO series The Last of Usin particular Manny, Mel, Nora and Owen.
Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will play Manny, a “loyal soldier whose sunny attitude hides the pain of old wounds and the fear of disappointing his friends when they need him most”; Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Runaways) will play Mel, described as “a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is tested by the realities of war and tribalism”; Tati Gabrielle (You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will play Nora, “a military doctor struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past”M; finally, Spencer Lord (Riverdale, Family Law) will play Owen, “a gentle soul trapped in a warrior's body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.”
The Last of Us, the cast confirmed for the second season
We are therefore talking about all figures closely linked to Abbya key character within the story of The Last of Us Part II and who will clearly also play the same role in HBO's live action adaptation, where she will be played by Kaitlyn Dever.
In recent months, HBO has revealed other cast members, with Young Mazino playing Jesse, while Isabela Merced will play Dina. Of course, they will also return Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie.
The Last of Us season 2 still doesn't have an official release date, with HBO previously revealing they will be available during the course of 2025.
