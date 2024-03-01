Basketball | Timo Heinonen received a golden gift that many envied: “Time to be quiet”

The celebrations lasted more than 12 minutes, when Heino was awarded for a thousand Korisliiga matches.

1.3. 19:21 | Updated 1.3. 20:57

Seagulls basketball player Timo Heinonen had time to hope that his thousand matches would not turn out to be a big number.

It happened otherwise. In Töölö's Kisahalli, standing ovations, tributes and lively commemorative speeches resounded. It was left as a side note that an important match against Salon Vilpa was about to start.

The celebrations lasted for more than 12 minutes, and the atmosphere grew tighter by the moment.

“It was a really great moment. Time to get quiet,” Heinonen said after the match.

It was like from the tradition book of festive matches that the away team came and claimed victory: 91–79.

Heinonen's own point celebration was also only three points. He still didn't think the partying had taken the edge off.

In the tribute video, many friends, former teammates and many past opponents remembered Heinonen's long career. There was no end to the flood of thanks.

Then we returned to the level of the parquet. CEO of the Seagulls Milla Valjus started the speeches.

“You are probably the player that every Helsinki resident thinks of as the embodiment of koris,” Valjus said. Applause followed.

“Big hug.”

“Tim's journey is not only about statistics and numbers, but about soul and heart”, one of the owners of the Seagulls Sinikka Kulvik said.

Sinikka Kulvik gave a commemorative plaque of Heinonen's career and believed that there would be more additions to it.

Janne Kulvik said in his speech that “let's not forget Tim's sense of humor and positivity”.

Kulvik remembered an anecdote told by one of Heinonen's former teammates: “Timo's threes and jokes have something in common. They sink damn often.”

Basketball Association presented Heinonen with the golden ball. The Kulviks made it even better: They gave their star player golden Air Jordan sneakers.

“You now have playing shoes for next season,” Janne Kulvik threw, as if hinting that the career will continue. And specifically in Seagulls.

Heinonen received the golden ball from Tom Westerholm, the competition director of the Basketball Association.

The beginning of the evening would not have been perfect if the opposing team Vilpas had not remembered the star of the evening.

Mikko Koivisto, Teemu Rannikko and Keijo Poutiainen handed a memorial gift to Heinonen.

Koivisto remembered being a little boy at Heinonen's first Basketball League matches in Pussi-Huk. Since then, Koivisto and Heinonen often played against each other and there was a long streak of games even in the same team.

The warm-up it was impossible to see from the routines what kind of festivities awaited. And what kind of game would be ahead.

Heinonen did agility exercises Lassi Nikkarinen at the same pace as any other evening at Kisahalli. And Heinonen did not look at all like the oldest player on the field.

Practice throws sank as before – by a good percentage.

Even then, he could only guess what kind of festivities lay ahead.

Heinonen welcomed the party in his own, somewhat stiff style.

Now what to make a number out of this.

“A lot of nice things were said,” Heinonen said.

“I can't say I enjoy these interviews.”

If there was a party on the field, there was also a party on the sideline. The refereeing duo was a father and son Miltos and Nikolaos Ioannidis. For Miltos, 55, the match was the celebratory 777th in the Korisliiga and for Nikolaos only number 17.

A father and son referee combination is rare, but not the first time in Finland. You have to go to the mid-1980s, when Rauno and Juha-Petri Nieminen judged the basketball of the SM series 1984–85.