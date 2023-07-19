The version pc Of The Last of Us Part 1 received theupdate 1.1.1which doesn’t improve game performance but solves a whole series of more or less relevant problems for the base campaign and the Left Behind expansion.

Verified for Steam Deck with update 1.1, The Last of Us Part 1 has been improved considerably from its launch to today, now presenting itself in a convincing technical guise: it’s a pity it was decided to publish it with all those defects.

As documented by the Official changelog of update 1.1.1the developers they fixed several crashessome animations, UI and settings glitches, as well as photo mode misbehavior.