The version pc Of The Last of Us Part 1 received theupdate 1.1.1which doesn’t improve game performance but solves a whole series of more or less relevant problems for the base campaign and the Left Behind expansion.
Verified for Steam Deck with update 1.1, The Last of Us Part 1 has been improved considerably from its launch to today, now presenting itself in a convincing technical guise: it’s a pity it was decided to publish it with all those defects.
As documented by the Official changelog of update 1.1.1the developers they fixed several crashessome animations, UI and settings glitches, as well as photo mode misbehavior.
A throw to forget
As we also wrote in the special on The Last of Us Part 1 for PC, a month later, the most important updates made available by Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy Studios have effectively fixed the Technical Problems that plagued the game at launch.
Unfortunately, however, that ramshackle debut undoubtedly tarnished a hitherto untouched reputation, that of Converted PlayStation exclusives for PC: We will see the upcoming release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart how it will help improve the situation.
