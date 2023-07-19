They were found approximately 40 human skulls between bones and body parts within an apartment in Kentucky. The discovery was made when agents of the fbi executed a search warrant Tuesday in connection with the investigation of stolen human remains being trafficked from the morgue at the Medical School of harvard. James Nott, who lives in the apartment, was arrested after the find.

Initially, federal investigators received a tip that human remains were possibly at another home, Jeremy Pauley’s in Pennsylvania. After agents found human remains, including organs and skin, the fbi determined that Pauley purchased the remains through Facebook from a woman who worked at a funeral home in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The transactions of PayPal revealed that she sold various human remains to Pauley, including hearts, brains, lungs, and two fetal specimens. Pauley provided information to investigators about the network of individuals involved in the sale and transportation of fraudulently obtained human remains, including Cedric Lodge, who prosecutors accused of stealing organs and other parts from donated cadavers. harvard for research and medical education before his scheduled cremation, from the morgue between 2018 and 2022.

Investigators determined that Pauley was selling and shipping human remains to Nott. He fbi executed a search warrant at Nott’s apartment in Mt. Washington, Kentucky.

Nott was alone in the apartment, but when an agent from the fbi asked if anyone else was inside, he replied “just my dead friends”.

Inside the home, agents found approximately 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs and hip bones. It was reported that the skulls they were decorated around the furniture, one wearing a headscarf and another on the mattress where Nott slept. A bag from the School of Medicine of harvard at home.

During the search, agents found multiple firearms, including an AK-47 within three feet of the home’s door and, propped up on a mattress where Nott slept, inert grenades and two plates of body armor.

Investigators believe Cedric Lodge sometimes brought stolen remains, including heads, brains, skin and bones, to his New Hampshire home, where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, 63, then sold the remains to buyers in other states. , prosecutors said.

In a message posted on the school’s website titled “An Abominable Betrayal,” Deans George Daley and Edward Hundert called the matter “morally reprehensible.” They said Cedric Lodge was fired on May 6.

“Some crimes defy comprehension,” said US Attorney Gerard M. Karam. “The theft and trafficking of human remains attacks the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly outrageous that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and promote the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling.”

Nott was booked into the Oldham County Jail. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Via: Fox 59