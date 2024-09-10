PlayStation games are now also coming to PC and this is a great advantage for anyone who doesn’t have a console and especially for anyone who wants to save as much as possible on video games. For example, thanks to Instant Gaming Offers we can buy The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition (PC, Steam) at a really interesting price. The game is sold at €42.32 instead of €69.99, or with a 40% discount. You can find the game at this address.
Opening the Instant Gaming Pageyou will see that the proposed price is €34.69, but it is not the final price: VAT still needs to be calculated. Furthermore, we would like to point out that all values are correct at the time of writing this news: they can change at any time.
After purchase, Instant Gaming will send you a code that you will have to enter on Steam via the function at the bottom left “Add a game” and then “Activate a product on Steam”.
What game is The Last of Us Part 1
We are talking about a third-person action stealth game. In the shoes of Joel, we must take the young Ellie from one side of the United States to the other, now in pieces due to a fungal infection that has transformed people into zombie-like beings. This is the first chapter of the saga, in a remake version, with improved graphics to take advantage of modern gaming machines. They also made a TV series – The Last of Us – from this video game: both were huge successes.
The Digital Deluxe version includes:
- The base game and the Left Behind DLC
- Early unlock of a number of in-game items:
- Crafting Speed Skill Increase
- Healing Speed Skill Increase
- 9mm Reload Speed Boost Enhancement
- Rifle Magazine Capacity Increase Upgrade
- Game Modifier Explosive Arrows
- Ditherpunk filter
- Speedrun mode
- Six weapon skins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Carved Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow
