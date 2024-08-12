According to journalist Jason Schreier, The cancellation of The Last of Us Online was a big blow for Sony so much so that within the company several heads rolled . Schreier touched on the topic during the latest episode of the Friend per Second podcast, in which he revealed several behind-the-scenes details relating to the world of Sony and beyond.

Heads that jump

Regarding The Last of Us Online, he explained that has been in active development for at least four yearsThe development team consisted of hundreds of people, so we are talking about a very expensive project, which Sony did not cut lightly and whose repercussions were felt within the company: “The result is that several heads have rolled,” explained the journalist without naming names.

According to some commentators, one of the heads that fell was Connie Booth, who worked closely with both Naughty Dog and Insomniac Games, another studio that has seen projects canceled in progress (although in a less dramatic way than what happened to Naughty Dog). In any case, there is no confirmation on this matter, so we remain in the realm of pure speculation.

Booth has since joined Electronic Arts, so it could have simply been a career choice. That said, it was inevitable that the cancellation of such a large and prestigious project would have repercussions, also because it leaves the Uncharted studio with a huge void of new releases in this generation, Remastered editions and remakes aside.