Morbidelli couldn't even jog

Even no to jogging to keep your heart rate at a lower rate. Franco Morbidelli after the crash in Portimao before the MotoGP winter tests he had to take care of his body and not subject it to the slightest strain so as not to risk having serious complications after the severe concussion he suffered after contact with the asphalt of the Algarve circuit.

That episode did not allow Morbidelli to test the Ducati GP-24 after having already been entranced by the GP-23 in Valencia. “It was a serious injury and I had to respect the consequences – explained the Pramac rider as reported by speedweek.com – there was a need to give the body the time it needed to recover. Head injuries are not like limb injuries, it's an experience I never want to experience again.”

Morbidelli heard on the phone Marc Marquezwho together with Alex (the latter defined the period between their arrival and that of the ambulance as “two long minutes”) was the first rescuer of the Italian pilot who had lost consciousness and remained still in a strange position which made breathing is extremely difficult. “I spoke to Marc on the phone and he described the state he found me in in Portugal. At that moment I understood what could have happened. The good news is that none of this has materialized and today I am sitting here, thank God. It was not and still is not a given that I will be able to start the season in Qatar.” Morbidelli underlined.