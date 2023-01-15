“The last of us” LIVE AND ONLINE premieres this January 15, 2023 through HBO Max. The long-awaited series based on the Naughty Dog video game, directed by Neil Druckman, will bring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the live action versions of Joel and Ellie. The television adaptation will also once again feature the music of Gustavo Santaolalla in a story that seeks to expand more than what was seen in the PlayStation title. What time is the release of the first chapter and how to watch it?

The last of us LIVE: minute by minute of the premiere “The Last of us” premieres tonight! Welcome to “The last of us” LIVE, the acclaimed HBO Max series based on the PlayStation video game will hit the small screen on the night of January 15, 2023. Find out everything that happens before its launch !

What time does the series “The last of us” premiere?

“The last of us” premieres at different times by country. In Peru, the first chapter of the series will be available from 9:00 p.m.

“The last of us” in Mexico: 8.00 pm

“The last of us” in Guatemala: 8.00 pm

“The last of us” in Honduras: 8.00 pm

“The last of us” in El Salvador: 8.00 pm

“The last of us” in Nicaragua: 8.00 pm

“The last of us” in Costa Rica: 8.00 pm

“The last of us” in Colombia: 9.00 pm

“The last of us” in Panama: 9.00 pm

“The last of us” in Ecuador: 9.00 pm

“The last of us” in Venezuela: 10.00 pm

“The last of us” in Bolivia: 10.00 pm

“The last of us” in the Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

“The last of us” in Puerto Rico: 10.00 pm

“The last of us” in Paraguay: 11.00 pm

“The last of us” in Chile: 11.00 pm

“The last of us” in Argentina: 11.00 pm

“The last of us” in Uruguay: 11.00 pm

“The last of us” in Spain: 3.00 am (Monday, January 16)

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are the protagonists of “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

Video of the official trailer of “The last of us”

“The last of us”: full cast

The cast of “The last of us” is led by Pedro Pascal, whom the public remembers for productions such as “The Mandalorian”, “Narcos” and “Game of Thrones” . Next to her is Bella Ramsey, who is also remembered for her role in “Game of Thrones.”

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Anna Torv as Tess

Nico Parker as Sarah

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Nick Offerman as Bill

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

Storm Reid as Riley

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Lamar Johnson as Henry

Keivon Woodard as Sam

Graham Greene as Marlon

Elaine Miles as Florence

In addition, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who played Joel and Ellie in the video games will also appear in the series.

Infected in the series “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

Where to see the full episodes of “The last of us”?

Full episodes of “The last of us” will be available on HBO Max. The streaming platform will upload a new chapter every Sunday starting on January 15, 2023.

“The last of us”, the series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, premieres in January 2023. Photo: Composition/HBO Max

How to watch HBO Max online?

To access HBO Max ONLINE you must have an active subscription. The annual plan costs S/254.90 and the monthly S/29.90, but there are also other alternatives and different prices.