“The last of us” LIVE AND ONLINE premieres this January 15, 2023 through HBO Max. The long-awaited series based on the Naughty Dog video game, directed by Neil Druckman, will bring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the live action versions of Joel and Ellie. The television adaptation will also once again feature the music of Gustavo Santaolalla in a story that seeks to expand more than what was seen in the PlayStation title. What time is the release of the first chapter and how to watch it?
What time does the series “The last of us” premiere?
“The last of us” premieres at different times by country. In Peru, the first chapter of the series will be available from 9:00 p.m.
- “The last of us” in Mexico: 8.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Guatemala: 8.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Honduras: 8.00 pm
- “The last of us” in El Salvador: 8.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Nicaragua: 8.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Costa Rica: 8.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Colombia: 9.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Panama: 9.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Ecuador: 9.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Venezuela: 10.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- “The last of us” in the Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Puerto Rico: 10.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Paraguay: 11.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Chile: 11.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Argentina: 11.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Uruguay: 11.00 pm
- “The last of us” in Spain: 3.00 am (Monday, January 16)
Video of the official trailer of “The last of us”
“The last of us”: full cast
The cast of “The last of us” is led by Pedro Pascal, whom the public remembers for productions such as “The Mandalorian”, “Narcos” and “Game of Thrones”. Next to her is Bella Ramsey, who is also remembered for her role in “Game of Thrones.”
- Pedro Pascal as Joel
- Bella Ramsey as Ellie
- Gabriel Luna as Tommy
- Anna Torv as Tess
- Nico Parker as Sarah
- Murray Bartlett as Frank
- Nick Offerman as Bill
- Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen
- Storm Reid as Riley
- Merle Dandridge as Marlene
- Jeffrey Pierce as Perry
- Lamar Johnson as Henry
- Keivon Woodard as Sam
- Graham Greene as Marlon
- Elaine Miles as Florence
In addition, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who played Joel and Ellie in the video gameswill also appear in the series.
Where to see the full episodes of “The last of us”?
Full episodes of “The last of us” will be available on HBO Max. The streaming platform will upload a new chapter every Sunday starting on January 15, 2023.
How to watch HBO Max online?
To access HBO Max ONLINE you must have an active subscription. The annual plan costs S/254.90 and the monthly S/29.90, but there are also other alternatives and different prices.
