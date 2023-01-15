Juan Velasquez He is barely 16 years old, 16 years old and he hit the table to be the best Colombian golfer in the LLatin America Amateur Championship that closed this Sunday at Grand Reserve Golf Club, in Puerto Rico, with victory for the Argentine Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira.

The best Colombian

Juan finished his fourth round and went to meet his dad, they gave one of those proud, satisfied father-son hugs: “Very good!!!”, his father told him, and his gaze, under a pair of glasses , he glowed with happiness.

Juan arrived in Puerto Rico for his first LAAC with clear goals: to make the cut, was what they proposed in the pre-tournament talk with his father. And he passed it. But what they didn’t count, perhaps they sensed it, is that on Saturday he was going to have a tremendous round of -6 and that he was going to rank as the best Colombian and that expectations of him were going to grow.

Sunday was not the same, but it was good, he scored -1, finished in 12th place with a total of 281 goals (-7), being the best Colombian in the competition, and yet Juan wanted more.

“He’s a perfectionist,” says his father as he carries the blue bag over his shoulder with the clubs with which his son had just made him and the entire Colombian team proud.

Juan hides, or disguises that ambition that his father reveals. In front of the camera, he is satisfied with what he did. He puts his hands on his waist and talks very serious, he even looks older.

“In these 4 days I felt very good, especially in the third round, in general I felt that I had my chances, I was pretty consistent and it was a very good tournament for me. Today I didn’t play as well as yesterday, but I ended up having a good round one less, I gave myself my chances making pairs and birdies, and fortunately it turned out well,” he told EL TIEMPO.

Juan Velásquez, Colombian golfer.

Juan was the youngest of the Colombian delegation, and he was the best, and yet he considers that the whole team left a great presentation. “The balance is good, we have good players, they did a good job,” he says.

But you were the best…

“That represents a pride for me, I put all the work into it and fortunately it happened,” he says and outlines a simple smile.

Juan, who speaks concretely, assures that his best experience was being there, participating, but of course, also standing out as he did.

“Playing with the best in Latin America is incomparable, and opening my mind to all the options out there, and continuing to train hard for what’s to come,” he says and turns to look at his dad and adds: “I think he’s going to be very happy with my tournament”.

Juan adjusts his cap, the one that protects him from the fierce sun on this Sunday afternoon in Puerto Rico. He returns with his father, they congratulate each other, smile, hug each other, with the emotion of having accomplished their duty.

Colombia had a massive presence with the presence of 8 golfers in the tournament, five made the cut. Manuel Merizalde was 29, with par for the field, just like Juan Vesga. carlos rodriguez was 45, with +4, and matthew fuenmayorthe leader of the first round, was 48, with +7.

Argentina lifts the Cup

Mateo Fernández, Argentine golfer, LAAC 2023 champion.

Argentine player Mateo Fernández. The 22-year-old improved on his second place from last year in Casa de Campo and became the second-ranked golfer from his country, after Abel Gallegosto win the LAAC championship.

Fernández finished with 23 under par, 265 strokes. At the end of his round, he aroused applause and Argentine shouts, who in chorus of a soccer chant, “give him a champion, give him a champion,” celebrated the victory of the gauchos in Puerto Rico.

Mateo was moved to remember all his work to reach these instances. The only thing he thought was what would happen if he was champion, luckily I competed one hundred percent. In the final holes I started to feel that he had done all the hard work”:

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

