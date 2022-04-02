The Last of Us Part II It came out in June 2020, and although it generated some controversy among some players, it still did very well in reviews and sales. In view of that, a third installment cannot be ruled out and it seems that there are ideas about it.

That’s what recently surfaced in leaks shared by an insider, oops leaks (@oopsleaks), where he talks about the plans of naughty dog in the years to come.

This person shared several messages about what the company is doing. What concerns to The Last of Us Part IIIto tell him somehow, what he said was ‘nothing but official statements from the studio, the script outline is ready…’.

However, he highlighted ‘[…]but the company is absorbed in the development of the aforementioned projects’. Prior to this he mentioned developments that have hardly been heard of.

oops leaks finished off by saying ‘development may start faster than expected due to studio expansion’. Now what are you working on naughty dog? This informant pointed out that it is an online game based on The Last of Us.

Initially it was planned as a battle royale but the idea was scrapped and he decided to start from scratch. Now it’s a mix of Escape from Tarkov and Tom Clancy’s The Division.

The Last of Us Part III Nothing but official statements from the studio, the outline of the script is ready, but the studio is enlarged in the development of the aforementioned projects. It is possible that development will begin faster than expected due to studio’s expansion. — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) March 31, 2022

There are several projects before The Last of Us Part III

It also has additional modes inspired by Factions MP. It will be a single player experience but will be playable online; will be available first in Playstation 5 and then it will come to PC.

oops leaks also talked about The Day Beforewhich could be the idea of ​​the battle royale original but handled separately; It could be announced this year and come out in early 2023. naughty dog I would also be working on another completely new game.

To such a degree that Neil Druckman would not be involved and the genre to which it belongs is fantasy. oops leaks states that it is in full production.

With everything mentioned above, it seems clear why The Last of Us Part III has not been announced. It is likely that the studio wants its space to reveal the development of the game in a way and not suffer pressure.

The fact is that if you barely have the script ready, it means that it is a long way from publication.

Source.