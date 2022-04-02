VideosVirgil van Dijk is already leading the way with Liverpool after a few hours. After the victory of The Reds at Watford (2-0) competitor Manchester City had little trouble with Burnley, which already knew after half an hour that there would be no result from the chat with the number 1 in the Premier League: 0-2. Chelsea suffered a painful home defeat to Brentford.



2 Apr. 2022

Manchester City have so far held sway in the English league, with Liverpool chasing. Pep Guardiola’s side played for low-flyer Burnley later in the day, so winning in front of also relegation candidate Watford in front of their home crowd was the least Jurgen Klopp and his players had to do before the two top teams meet next week in Manchester for the big hit.

In the first half it was Liverpool that dominated Anfield, but Watford was unable to really impose his will. The first big chance came midway through the first half for the visitors, when Juraj Kucka came free and tried to push the ball past Alisson. The Brazilian keeper kept his goal clean and barely a minute later he was in the other side. Diogo Jota was in the right place to head in a cross from Joe Gomez in a beautiful way. It meant 1-0 and already the fourteenth league goal of the season for the Portuguese finisher. See also 106 universities joined the Priority 2030 program

The home side led halfway through, but Watford manager Roy Hodgson must have had the idea at halftime that there was something to be gained. After the break, however, his formation was barely involved. Liverpool spent most of the second half in their opponent’s half, but the difference always remained one and therefore it was tense at Anfield for a long time. Until five minutes before the end, VAR found a violation by Kucka on Jota in the penalty area and referee Stuart Attwell could do nothing but point to the dot. Fabinho shot the penalty flawlessly into the top corner to secure the three points.

Manchester City over it again

But as expected, the lead was back in the hands of Manchester City a few hours later. At Turf Moor it was Kevin De Bruyne who found the net after just five minutes in his 200th Premier League game. When Ilkay Gundogan also managed to outwit Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope halfway through the first half, it promised to be a difficult afternoon for the home team. For Gundogan, making the 2-0 mark was his 34th goal in the English league, leaving Mesut Ozil behind as the top-scoring German. In the time that remained, City had a number of opportunities for more, but it was only two goals in Burnley. The leader is now preparing for two important games. First of all, there is the Champions League meeting with Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, and Liverpool awaits next Sunday. See also "We can be proud": Government reaches target of 30 million vaccinations

Eriksen too strong for Ziyech

Meanwhile, another top team did make a mistake. From the first half, Chelsea had a hard time at home against Brentford. Hakim Ziyech was close to 1-0, but all the goals came after the break. Antonio Rüdiger opened the score with a mighty kick from a good distance, after which Brentford was able to hit back at lightning speed via Vitaly Janelt. Not much later, the party could really start in the branch, when Christian Eriksen was the end station of a counter and made it 1-2. The Danish midfielder was therefore accurate for the first time since his comeback in the Premier League, after having already scored a few times in the interland period, including against the Orange. When Janelt also signed for the 1-3 half an hour before the end, nothing stood in the way of a stunt. Brentford won 1-4 against number 3 Chelsea, because Yoane Wissa also scored. See also Publisher withdraws controversial book about Anne Frank's betrayal from trade

Manchester United – Leicester City

Leicester City have drawn against Manchester United in the run-up to the first game with PSV in the Conference League. It was 1-1 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester the lead after an hour with a header, but 3 minutes later Fred equalized again. It was the Brazilian’s 100th game for United, which remains sixth in the Premier League. Number 4 Arsenal has 3 points more and two more matches to go. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League. Leicester is ninth.

At United, which already drew for the ninth time, Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from the selection. The Portuguese star player was not there due to illness. Leicester will receive PSV in the quarter-finals of the Conference League on Thursday. A week later, the clubs meet in Eindhoven.

