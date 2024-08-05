In the midst of the premiere of the final chapter of the second season of House of the Dragona glimpse of the second season of was released The Last of Us.

For a while we saw news of the second season of The Last of Us. Its filming, leaks, and other details. However, now we have a first formal look with everything and Pedro Pascal.

Let’s not lose sight of one detail in this first video and that is that the release window is coming for 2025. Let’s hope they announce a date soon, because it seems that fans are eager to see more, including that famous scene with the golf clubs.

This video also gives us a glimpse of Kaitlyn Dever in her role as Abby and we’re sure many will be pleasantly surprised by her performance.

We’ll have to see what the other characters will look like, especially since we have a significant number of years passing by. The locations will also be a key part of the journey, because that’s where many important events in the game take place.

The Last of Us, the second season would only cover a part of the game

Now that Max and HBO have already reminded us that the second season of The Last of Us It will arrive in 2025, we should not rule out that we will have an additional season to be able to cover the entire story of the second game.

This is a latent possibility, although it will not be until we have more information about the series that we will find out about the plans behind this production. Are you excited about this second season and everything that is yet to come?

