From an early age, Mathijs Luijks from Lepelstraat has wanted nothing more than to ride a tractor. One problem: the 16-year-old has dwarfism and there was no suitable tractor for driving lessons anywhere to be found. Driving school TLON Wim Luijten in Roosendaal came to the rescue. “We wanted to help him make his dream come true. He deserves that.”
Sandra Moerland
Latest update:
04-01-24, 22:09
