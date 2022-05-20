One of the most difficult questions to ask a gamer is: “what is your favorite title?”
Indeed, this is a very difficult question to answer. However, the creator of The Last of Us, Neil Druckmannrevealed what his 8 favorite titles are.
Through Twitter, Druckmann unveiled his list and this “top 8” includes:
- Ico
- Portal
- Inside
- Tetris
- Street Fighter II
- Monkey Island 2
- Super Mario Bros.
- A Link to the Past
These come to mind:
– Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 18, 2022
G4TV asked on Twitter “Which video game do you consider perfect?“and Druckmann decided to list 8 games saying”these are the ones that come to mind“.
On closer inspection, Druckmann’s tastes are very “varied”, we can see Nintendo titles and fighting games in this list, but also puzzle games and platformers.
What do you think? What are your 8 favorite video games?
Source: Twitter.
