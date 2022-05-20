Premier, storm over the Crystal Palace coach: Vieira kicks an Everton fan

Patrick Vieira loses his temper at the end of Everton’s 3-2 match against his Crystal Palace in the Premier League. At the end of the game at Goodison Park in Liverpool the fans of Toffees they invaded the pitch to celebrate their salvation.

Patrick Vieira kicking an Everton fan to the floor tonight



pic.twitter.com/4gncryw62X – Football Fights (@footbalIfights) May 19, 2022

One of them approached Vieira provoking him with gestures and insults and the technician reacted first by grabbing him and then hitting him with a soccer which made him fall to the ground. A fight almost broke out, with other fans approaching Vieira as the coach was taken away by some members of his team. The images, taken by some mobile phones, have been around the web and are now being examined by the Football Association, the English Football Association. During the conference post-race, Vieira commented on the episode as follows: “I have nothing to say about it”.

Read also:

Government: crisis in June and vote after the summer. Plan and reactions – Exclusive

Renzi, Sala, Martina, Cantone and Bruti Liberati: the background on Expo 2015

Smallpox of monkeys, first case in Rome. Two other people under observation

Asylum L’Aquila, mother investigated. The teacher: “I saw the children under the wheels”

A tugboat sinks off the coast of Bari, fear in Puglia: five dead

Why Milan deserve to win the Scudetto: the Elliott model triumphs

Mentana-Fabbri, the contagious laughter starts: curtain on La 7. VIDEO

SIMEST supports the competitiveness of Italian exports

Terna presented the “Driving Energy 2022” photographic award today

Campari and Galleria Campari, the first physical exhibition of The Spiritheque

Subscribe to the newsletter

