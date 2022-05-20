Following the unveiling of the new Gen3 car at the Monaco Yacht Club, which will make its debut in the 2022-23 season, several manufacturers inside and outside Formula E have discussed the future directions of the championship following the third generation rules.

Reigle, who was confirmed on Friday as a board member of motorsport tech firm Griiip, said the manufacturers involved shared most of the discussion points about the championship’s future direction.

He added that any technological change will need to be addressed with a budget cup that must ensure that builders can continue to participate without costs spiraling out of control.

“What we did in Monaco was the Gen4 session, I don’t like to call it that, but it was about the future of electric mobility, the future of Formula E,” Reigle told Motorsport.com.

“And the idea was to try to narrow down the conversation on technical development, because we wanted to hear the manufacturers about what’s important to them.”

“We also have opinions and it is our job, ultimately, to balance the needs of the manufacturers with the sporting offer and with that of the fans. In other words, everyone wants the same thing, right? They want a great championship and they want more fans. “.

“We also had a number of constructors who are not part of the championship, who came to the meeting in Monaco and then we had a number of constructors who did not come to Monaco, who still said: ‘We want to talk to you. of your roadmap ‘”.

“I don’t think everyone expects all of their ideas to fit into the agenda, but it’s important to make sure they’re heard and reflect collective discussion.”

“We are seeing some interest in the cycle – which I will call Gen4 – from 2026 onwards, and they ask us: ‘What is the scope of development and how can we participate?’.

“Once the budget cap has been established, we will be able to discuss in a very rational way with the manufacturers what is important.”

Reigle explained that the discussions helped isolate some of the manufacturers’ most pressing wishes for the championship’s future beyond Gen3, and identified three areas with the most “momentum”, including opening up battery technology.

Porsche Motorsport director Thomas Laudenbach had previously stated that the manufacturer wanted Formula E battery technology to be open in some way, even though NIO 333’s chief engineer, Duncan Laycock, had warned that this could create a greater gap between teams.

However, Reigle argues that in theory the battery could only be minimally open, both in terms of offering an additional range of suppliers and in terms of energy management systems.

Formula E launched the Gen3 car in Monaco Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“The three areas where I think there is more momentum, and I wouldn’t say consensus, but some kind of common interest are the battery, the powertrain and the aerodynamics,” he added.

“I’m not an engineer, but it’s not necessarily the whole battery: it could be the energy management system. So there’s the battery, the front powertrain and any four-wheel drive. Always four-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. only partially”.

Read also:

“So definitely the propulsion on the front axle and then the bodywork. Nobody wants to get into a game of aerodynamics in the wind tunnel, but if you have aerodynamic tolerances, the idea that a Porsche looks different than a Jaguar I think. that could be interesting “.

Reigle also explained his new role at Griiip – a company that deals with data collection and analysis tools in the DTM – stating: “The main responsibility will be to collaborate with Tamir Plachinsky, the founder, and with his team, to help him identify opportunities and ways to market launch, as well as to provide him with some sort of advice as CEO “.