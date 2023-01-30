The second season of “The last of us” could present the villain of the second video game. What actresses would be Abby according to fans?

“The last of us” confirmed its second season a few days ago and it is already a fact that HBO Max will continue the story of Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay) adapted by the creators Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin after the first nine chapters of its first installment. Thus, the fans of the video game have not been slow to speculate on the tragic destiny of Ellie, from the original story, for which they have already selected the possible actresses who would give life to the villain Abby. Who could play the character according to fans?

Who is Abby in “The last of us”?

POSSIBLE SPOILERS. Abby is the villain of “The last of us: part II”the sequel to the 2013 video game. She and Ellie are the protagonists of the PlayStation title released in 2020, which divided the audience between those who loved and those who hated the character.

The story of this antagonist is closely related to the end of the first game, in which Joel rescues Ellie from the hospital where the Fireflies were.

What actress would be Abby according to fans of “The last of us”?

On social networks, fans have already chosen their favorite actresses to give life to the character of Abby. Among the best known and sounded are Florence Pugh (“Midsommar,” “Black Widow”) and Gina Carano (“The Mandalorian”, “Deadpool”).

Next, we leave you the list made by fans with all the favorites of the fans of the video game and the HBO Max series:

Recommendations from fans to choose an interpreter for Abby in the second season of “The last of us”. Photo: Twitter

Fan recommendations to play Abby in the second season of "The last of us". Photo: Twitter

