Weather | Driving weather today is bad or very bad in much of the country

According to the meteorologist, the heaviest snowfall will fall in the middle of the country. In the southern part of the country, the rains turn into slush and water.

weather Institute warns throughout Monday of bad or very bad driving weather in almost the entire country, with the exception of the very northernmost Lapland.

Snowfalls arrive with low pressure, says the meteorologist on duty Pinja Rauhamäki. In the southern part of the country, the rains turn into slush and water.

The snowfall area will hit the western part of the country already during the night before Monday, and the rains will continue widely throughout the day. Only the northernmost Lapland remains without new snow.

“In the vicinity of Joensuu, for example, there may be about 15 centimeters of snow. Another slightly stronger spot is around Oulu, where 10–15 centimeters can fall,” the meteorologist estimates.

According to Rauhamäki, the temperatures will remain very similar to what we have become accustomed to in recent days. In the south, there are a few plus degrees during the day, otherwise the temperature is slightly below zero. In the Lapland region, the temperature can drop close to 10 degrees below zero.

In the big one in some parts of the country, the weather will clear up by Tuesday evening, but in the east the snowfall may continue even after that. In the western parts of the country, it may rain already on Tuesday morning and the sun may also shine.

Warnings have also been given for Tuesday about bad driving weather for the area between North Karelia and Salla.

On Wednesday, new snowfalls will arrive from the south.

“The next low pressure center is moving to the south of the country, which will bring more snow on Wednesday. There will be enough rain a little to the north of Kuopio”, the meteorologist estimated.

The snowfall will continue a little weaker on Thursday as well.