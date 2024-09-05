The most interesting part of the project is the presence of work in progress demos of two sequels that were never completed: The Last Ninja 4 the first version of which was in progress in 2002 and the second in 2018, and IK++ . Both will have their own CD-Roms.

System 3 has launched a preview of The Last Ninja Collection crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter a collection aimed at PC and Nintendo Switch players that will bring together all the chapters of the famous series plus other titles such as Bangkok Knights and Archer McLean’s International Karate. It will be activated on September 10, 2024 .

Games included and other details

The games included in The Last Ninja Collection will be as follows:

The Last Ninja

Last Ninja 2

Last Ninja 3

Ninja Remix

International Karate

IK+

Bangkok Knights

The covers of The Last Ninja 4 and IK++

For those who aren’t familiar, The Last Ninja are isometric arcade adventures that caused quite a stir in the 80s due to their out-of-this-world graphic quality, especially on the Commodore 64. Of all the games included, the Commodore 64 versions will be present, while the ZX Spectrum and Amiga versions will be included where possible.

In addition to the games listed, the collection should also have a limited edition with various bonusessuch as a USB stick with extra material inside, a real shuriken, the manuals for all the games, a Ninja cap and more. The prices of the different editions and the amount to be reached to make the project a reality are not yet known, but we will let you know in due time.