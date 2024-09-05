Alaudinov stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are bringing new forces to the Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are bringing in new forces to the Kursk region; such a plan on the part of the enemy was revealed by an associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, Major General Apti Alaudinov. He published his commentary on the situation in Telegram-channel.

He noted that there had been a lull in the Kursk direction in the last few days. The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” admitted that the Ukrainian side was busy pulling up forces and resources.

According to Alaudinov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already attempted to deploy a new battalion in one of the areas.

Earlier, the Chechen general called the Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region a decisive battle of the special military operation (SVO) and allowed for the possibility of its completion already this year. Before that, Alaudinov considered the situation in the Kursk region predictable and stable.