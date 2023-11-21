The last moments in life of Giulia Cecchettin: from the attack of her ex, which occurred in two different places

The investigating judge of Venice Benedetta Vitolo signed the precautionary custody order for Filippo Turetta, accused of voluntary homicide and kidnapping. Precisely from these documents you reconstructed the last minutes of his life Giulia Cecchettinthe 22-year-old who lost her life at the hands of her ex.

From this order further details emerged about the sad crime, which unfortunately for the investigators took place in two very different points. The first one right at 150 meters from his home.

Filippo and Giulia had gone out together that evening to look for her graduation dress. Which, however, he never had acceptedbecause he had asked her several times to stop with the exams, in order to reach this goal Together.

A witness said he saw them argue, right in front of the house. She heard a girl calling for help and saying that she was hurting her. For this reason the investigating judge thinks that Giulia was hit once first time right in this place.

The second time however, along the road located in the industrial area of ​​Fossò. From what the investigating judge states, Giulia tried to escape several times, but Filippo always stopped her prevented.

At this place she was able to get out of the car. But it was precisely from the video of a camera that they saw Filippo push her, make her fall to the ground and make them slam head.

The cause behind the death of Giulia Cecchettin

According to the investigating judge, it is precisely here that he inflicted his injuries on her last blows, which ultimately resulted in his death. According to the medical examiner, Giulia would have lost her life precisely because of one hemorrhagic shockcaused by blood loss.

He later put the body on the car and in the night, he hidden in the area located near Lake Barcis. He, however, continued his escape, until he arrived in Germanyhe was later arrested.

Furthermore, from the papers we can also read the reason why Filippo Turetta should stay in prison. The investigating judge spoke precisely about his own social danger. He has written: “With this attack on several occasions and of unprecedented ferocity against his young girlfriend, Turetta demonstrated a total inability to control himself!”