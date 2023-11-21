Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will have a great duel this Saturday against Al Okhdood, a team in need of points if they do not want to fall into the hot spots in the lower qualifying zone. Both teams will look for a victory that will allow them to continue adding points in the domestic competition. Al Nassr needs to continue adding three by three if they want to chase down the competition leaders, Al Hilal, who are four points behind.
Below we show you all the necessary information for the preview of the match between Al Nassr and Al Okhdood:
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Al Awwal Park
Date: Friday, November 24
Schedule: 19:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
brand.com
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
ESPN Mexico
Fox
More news about the Saudi Arabian league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Wehda
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Duhail
|
2-3V
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al Khaleej
|
2-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ettifaq
|
1-0V
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Fayha
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Hazem
|
2-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Abha
|
3-2D
|
Saudi League
|
Damac
|
2-0 D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Fayha
|
1-2D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Hilal
|
1-3D
|
Saudi League
The team coached by Al Nassr’s Portuguese coach, Luís Castro, will have several injured players. The doubt is Aymeric Laporte, who missed the national team break due to a cut on his foot but in principle he would already be recovered for the return of the competition.
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi; Nawaf Boushal, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles; Otávio, Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Talisca, Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Okhdood: Vitor, Al Mansour, Burca, Al Rubaie, Kvirkvelia, Alzabdani, Al Harthi, Tanase, Al Muwallad, Collado and Tawamba
90MIN FORECAST
Al Nassr 2-0 Al-Okhdood
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Nassr #Okhdood #latest #news #watch #live #stream #lineups #forecast