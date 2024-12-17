The last Andalusian CIS of the year strengthens the hegemony of Moreno, the collapse of the PSOE of Espadas and the emergence of Alvise

In the latest voting intention barometer from the Andalusian Studies Center Foundation (Centra), published this Monday, Juan Manuel Moreno’s PP is the only party in Parliament that grows in voting intention compared to the last poll, while all its rivals they fall.

With less than two years to go until the Andalusian elections of 2026, the Popular Party consolidates its absolute majority, with 43.1% voting intention and a range of 57 to 59 deputies, while Juan Espadas’ PSOE faces its biggest collapse in this survey (-2.7%), 19 points below Moreno (24.1%), and a range of 26 to 27 seats (up to four deputies less than it has now, its worst electoral result).

The still photo of the socialists in the so-called Andalusian CIS arrives like a tsunami in the midst of the renewal process of the Espadas executive, highly questioned internally, which will be resolved in the coming days through primaries and the regional congress scheduled for on February 22 and 23 in Armilla (Granada). The stagnation of the Andalusian PSOE in the voting intention polls – also in the internal rankings carried out by the party – is the main incentive for critics who are trying these days to put together a strong candidacy to remove Espadas and gain momentum for the next elections.

The Andalusian CIS, a barometer financed by the Junta itself, also speaks of the immobility of the parties to the left of the PSOE: the Por Andalucía coalition – Sumar’s regional brand – and Teresa Rodríguez’s party (Adelante Andalucía) regress slightly with respect to the sample analyzed in September (-0.2% each), and they would be left with 7.7% [6-7 escaños, frente a los cinco actuales] and 4.6% [1-2 escaños] respectively.

The novelty of this poll is the emergence into the Andalusian Parliament of the party of the agitator and MEP Alvise Pérez -The party is over-, which would achieve 3.7% of the vote and a representation similar to what Adelante Andalucía now has. [0-2 diputados]. Alvise’s advance is not attributable to the slight decline suffered by Vox (-0.2%), which consolidates its current result with 13.5% in voting intention and a range of 13 to 15 deputies.

[Habrá ampliación]