The tightening of European Union emissions regulations is leading to the extinction of several automobile segments. One of those that is particularly threatened is that of SUVs, whose high consumption means that they do not make much sense in a world in which little goes off the asphalt and gasoline costs so much.

Instead of radically changing the formula, Subaru set out to make the new, sixth-generation Forester more comfortable, quieter inside, with a more premium feel and even a little more fun.

While the exterior design became more youthful, but still has straight and serious lines, the Japanese brand took the opposite path on the interior.

The cabin has a mature appearance, with a flat soft-touch dashboard, a large vertical touch screen and simple instrumentation.









Most of the materials are nice and of higher quality than in any other Subaru to date, and the ergonomics of the interior are excellent, an improvement that justifies its price starting at 40,400 euros.

Where the Forester gets the best rating is in its ride quality. It’s not the smoothest crossover, nor the most balanced, but it’s comfortable and provides a feeling of invincibility, like you can traverse any terrain and come out unscathed.

The Subaru is very capable off the asphalt



During the tests, we crossed dirt and stone roads full of potholes and ruts in Teruel, with considerable agility.

SUVs in this segment are some of the most popular models in the world, making this segment extremely competitive, especially considering that Subaru sells two-thirds of its production in the United States.

The rear has been redesigned



With a sales giant like the Toyota RAV4 as a rival, the Forester is left behind and in Spain occupies eighth position in its segment.

In Spain, the Forester arrives with a light hybrid engine, which gives it an additional 16 horsepower and instant torque delivery that allows it to tackle off-road roads more easily than just the engine. The battery is quite small (0.6 kWh), which gives it enough capacity to maneuver on roads or to move a few meters.

Subaru prioritizes things different from its competitors, such as standard active safety features, better suspension and off-road capability, rather than flashy designs or cutting-edge cabin technology.