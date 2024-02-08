A carnival riot in Limburg. All members of carnival association De Vreigeleire are boycotting the traditional carnival mass in the local church on Sunday. They are angry that Pastor Paul Horsch does not want to give a host during the service to the two carnival princesses of the association, a lesbian couple living together.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
08-02-24, 19:50
