The Golden Boot of the World Cup is a prize awarded to the top scorer of the Soccer World Cup tournament, organized by FIFA every four years. The award is given to the player who scores the most goals during the championship. The first winner of the golden boot was the Italian Paolo Rossi. Since then, other footballers such as Thomas Müller, Ronaldo, Miroslav Klose and James Rodríguez have won the golden boot in past editions of the World Cup. The award not only recognizes the player’s goalscoring talent, but also his contribution to the success of his team in the tournament.
This trophy began to be distributed from 1982, so they are really the only 10 winners of the award:
Paolo Rossi was an Italian soccer player who played a crucial role in the 1982 world championship. Rossi began the tournament by being suspended for a doping scandal, but was eventually reinstated to the team and became the tournament’s top scorer, scoring six goals in seven games. His performance helped Italy win the championship, the third time they had done so. Rossi was declared the best player of the tournament and received the Ballon d’Or.
Gary Lineker is a former English footballer who played as a striker. Lineker attended the 1986 World Cup in Mexico with the England team. Despite not reaching the final, Lineker excelled in the tournament as a goalscorer, scoring six goals in five matches. Lineker received the award for the best goalscorer of the tournament and was named one of the best players in the competition.
Schillaci was called up to the Italian national team after an impressive season at the Juventus club, where he scored 21 goals in 37 games. At the World Cup, Schillaci became a sensation, scoring 6 goals in 7 games and leading Italy to the final, where they finished as runners-up. Schillaci was voted the tournament’s best player and won the Ballon d’Or in 1990.
Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov were two footballers who stood out in the 1994 World Cup in the United States. Salenko, who was playing as a striker for Russia, was the first player in World Cup history to score five goals in a single game, which he did in the group stage against Cameroon. However, Russia failed to advance beyond the group stage and Salenko finished as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals.
Stoichkov, for his part, was playing striker for Bulgaria and led his country to its best World Cup result, reaching the semifinals of the tournament. Stoichkov scored six goals in the championship, including a hat-trick against Greece in the group stage and a decisive goal in a 1-1 draw against Germany in the semi-finals. Stoichkov was voted the tournament’s best player and won the Ballon d’Or in 1994.
Davor Šuker was one of the most outstanding players for the Croatian team at the 1998 World Cup, held in France. Šuker was the tournament’s top scorer, with 6 goals, and led his country to the semi-finals, where Croatia lost to France. In addition, he was included in the ideal team of the World Cup.
Ronaldo completed a World Cup for history. He became the first player to score eight goals in a World Cup since 1982, the exact date on which he began to distribute the golden boot. Ronaldo was key to the success of his team, which ended up winning the final with his double.
Miroslav Klose was one of the most outstanding players in the 2006 Soccer World Cup, held in Germany. Born in Poland, Klose played as a striker and represented the German national team in the tournament. He scored five goals in the championship, making him the tournament’s top scorer and earning him man of the match in the final against Argentina. In addition, his performance in the World Cup helped him become the top scorer in the history of the German team, with 71 goals in 137 games. Klose retired the career from him in 2016 after a successful career in the Bundesliga and with the German national team.
He scored five goals in the championship, making him the tournament’s top scorer along with Diego Forlán. His performance at the World Cup helped him win the tournament’s best young player award. Müller is still an important player in the German national team and at Bayern Munich.
James Rodríguez was one of the most outstanding players in the 2014 Soccer World Cup, held in Brazil. Born in Colombia, James played as a midfielder and represented his country in the tournament. He scored six goals in the championship, making him the tournament’s top scorer and earning him man of the match awards in various games. His performance at the World Cup helped him win the tournament’s best young player award and be chosen for the championship’s best team.
The English striker was the tournament’s top scorer with six goals. His good work allowed his team to reach the semifinals of a world championship after many years remaining in the shadow of the quarterfinals. Great role of the Tottenham killer.
